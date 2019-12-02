Maruti Suzuki Car Sales Fall Over 3% In November

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported sales of 1,39,133 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month, marking a decline of 3.3 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year. Maruti Suzuki said its total domestic sales were down 3.2 per cent at 141,400 units in November. Total passenger car sales, including the mini and compact segments, came in at 105,767 units last month, the country's largest carmaker said. That marked a drop of 0.5 per cent compared with the year-ago period. Shares in Maruti Suzuki fell nearly 2 per cent during the session before paring some of those losses.

In a regulatory filing during market hours, Maruti Suzuki said its exports stood at 6,944 vehicles last month, down 7.7 per cent compared with 7,521 vehicles in November 2018.

Sales in the mini segment, which comprises the Alto, S-Presso and Old WagonR models, fell 12.2 to 26,306 units, Maruti Suzuki India said.

In the compact segment, however, sales increased 7.6 per cent. Maruti Suzuki sold 78,013 vehicles in the compact segment, which includes its New WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Dzire and Baleno models.

Maruti Suzuki said sales of its Ciaz model in the mid-size car segment declined 62.3 per cent to 1,448 units.

Maruti Suzuki India shares fell as much as 1.91 per cent during the session, before settling with a loss of 1.77 per cent at Rs 7,121.30 apiece on the BSE.