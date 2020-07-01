Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Drop 54% In June

Maruti Suzuki shares declined as much as 1.10% after the announcement

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported total sales of 52,300 vehicles in June. That marked a decline of 53.73 per cent compared to its sales in the corresponding period a year ago. The country's largest carmaker said the sales performance in June 2020 and the first quarter of current financial year "should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety".

Maruti Suzuki shares declined as much as 1.10 per cent to Rs 5,775.00 apiece on the BSE after the announcement, compared to their previous close of Rs 5,839.10.

At 11:47 am, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 0.67 per cent lower at Rs 5,800 apiece on the bourse, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.64 per cent.