Maruti Suzuki Says Domestic Sales At 13,865 Vehicles In May As Production Resumes

Maruti Suzuki India - the country's largest carmaker - on Monday reported total domestic sales of 13,865 vehicles last month. The sales recovered in May as the auto major resumed production at its manufacturing facilities during the month. In April, Maruti Suzuki had reported zero sales in the domestic market, marking the first time the company posted nil domestic sales in a month. Maruti Suzuki's sales data comes days after the country entered the fifth phase of a lockdown to battle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has crushed demand in an auto industry already struggling with falling sales that forced many auto manufacturers to trim production.

Total sales - including domestic sales and exports - came in at 18,539 units in May 2020, Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki said it resumed its manufacturing operations in accordance with government regulations and guidelines. The company resumed production at its Manesar and Gurugram facilities from May 12 and May 18 respectively.

Production at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG), which manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki, resumed from May 25.

The company said it exported 4,651 vehicles following the resumption of port operations in Mundra and Mumbai "ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed".

Maruti Suzuki opened its showrooms in a graded manner across different cities in accordance with central and state guidelines. The auto company said it will open the remaining showrooms "in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines".

Maruti Suzuki shares climbed up 4.46 per cent to touch the Rs 5,862.25 apiece mark on the BSE at the strongest level of the day compared to their previous close of Rs 5,612.00.

At 3:08 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 3.67 per cent higher at Rs 5,817.70 on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index, which was up 2.78 per cent.