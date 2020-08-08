Maruti Suzuki July Passenger Vehicle Production Down 19%

Maruti Suzuki India is the country's largest carmaker by market share

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 19.30 per cent annual decline in its production of passenger vehicles last month. In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said it produced 1,05,345 passenger vehicles - including passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans - in July 2020, as against 1,30,541 in the corresponding period a year ago. Production data from the country's biggest automaker comes days after Maruti Suzuki reported its first quarterly loss since its listing in 2003, as the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and supply chain disruptions hurt demand.

Production of passenger cars - including its Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Ciaz models - came down 21.89 per cent to 77,507 units, compared to 99,230 vehicles in the year-ago period, said Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker by market share.

Production in the mini segment, comprising its Alto and S-Presso models, increased 23.32 per cent to 20,638, Maruti Suzuki said.

However, production in the compact segment declined 29.88 per cent to 55,390 vehicles, Maruti Suzuki said. Maruti Suzuki's compact segment includes its WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire models.

Total production dropped 19.19 per cent to 1,07,687 passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,00,000 passenger and commercial vehicles in the domestic market in July, marking a rise of 1.82 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Its total passenger vehicle sales in the month increased 1.34 per cent year-on-year to 97,768 units.

Maruti Suzuki had last week reported a net loss of Rs 249.40 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, as against a net profit of Rs 1,435.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.