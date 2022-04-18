Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike From Today Amid Rising Input Costs

Maruti said, "The weighted average increase across models is 1.3 per cent - Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi)."

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top-selling carmaker, announced a hike in prices "across models owing to increase in various input costs" starting today. In a notification to the exchanges released on Monday, Maruti said, "The weighted average increase across models is 1.3 per cent - Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi). These new prices will come into effect from April 18, 2022."

In an advance intimation, the automaker had informed the bourses regarding the price hike in April.

"Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," Maruti had stated on April 6.

Meanwhile, shares of the carmaker edged 0.02 per cent lower after the price hike announcement.