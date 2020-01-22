Markets To Remain Open For Trade On Budget Day

The trading will be conducted during normal opening hours viz. 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The domestic stock markets will remain open for trading on February 1, the Union Budget day, according to a circular issued by BSE on its website. The trading will be conducted during normal opening hours viz. 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m, the circular stated.

The last such instance was in the year 2015, when then finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget on a Saturday. The markets in India are usually shut for trading on Saturdays and Sundays, as is the practice worldwide.

The stock markets have already started building in expectations ahead of Budget 2020. The upcoming budget is probably one of the most anticipated budgets in recent years as people look towards the Finance Minister to take measures to lift the Indian economy from the double whammy of slowing growth and rising inflation.

The market participants will keep an eye on the government's budgetary announcements, expenditure and revenues, fiscal target and other policy announcements on the part of the finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman.