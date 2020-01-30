Sensex Drops Over 150 Points, Nifty Slips Below 12,100; RIL, Tata Steel, Top Losers

Metal index is the top sectoral loser on NSE; Tata Steel, Hindalco and Vedanta shed more than 1 per cent

The markets are having a weak session in line with their Asian peers amid mounting evidence that the coronavirus epidemic was spreading its tentacles across China, threatening to disrupt the world's second largest economy. The death toll from the coronavirus has already risen to 170 and still counting.

At 9:50 am, the Sensex was at 41,033, lower by 166 points or 0.4 per cent and Nifty was at 12,079, down 49 points or 0.4 per cent. The broader markets had also registered similar losses, with the BSE midcap index losing 60 points or 0.4 per cent at 15,691 and the smallcap index losing 0.3 per cent or 52 points at 14,788.

Asian stocks slumped to a seven-week low and sovereign bonds rallied this morning. Among the Asian indices, Taiwan tumbled over 4 per cent as that market came back from a holiday. Hang Seng, Nikkei, Straits Times and Kospi indices lost between 0.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent each. The Chinese stock markets are shut till Monday.

Wall Street, however, continued to gamble that the economic impact of coronavirus will remain limited. Overnight, the Dow Jones erupted higher by 65 points or 0.2 per cent to 28,788 and Nasdaq rose 0.2 per cent. Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the outbreak of the coronavirus will hit the Chinese economy and even spill wider, but it was too early to assess its impact on the U.S. economy.

Analysts say the markets are likely to remain volatile until the government presents the Union Budget on February 1, when it may also unveil more measures to lift growth. The F&O expiry due today is also likely to add to the market volatility. The market participants would also keep an eye on outcome of the ongoing US Fed meet and the Bank of England meeting scheduled on Thursday amid speculation that policy makers in UK may lower interest rates. And the U.K. will finally leave the European Union on Friday.

On the earnings front, FMCG companies such as Colgate, Dabur and Marico, besides Bajaj Auto, IOC and Tata Motors will declare their Q3 numbers during the course of the day.

On stock-specific front, the metal stocks are having a weak session of trade. Tata Steel has extended recent losses by another 1.5 per cent at Rs 445, while Hindalco and Vedanta have lost more than 1 per cent each. Among index bellweather stocks, RIL has weakened by 1.1 per cent to Rs 1,462 and Infosys has lost 0.9 per cent at Rs 782.

On the other hand, stocks of oil marketing companies (OMCs) are attracting buying interest, with IOC and BPCL gaining about 1 per cent each.

The S&P BSE Sensex had clawed back above the 41,000 mark and the Nifty had reclaimed 12,100 levels in Wednesday's session; the Sensex had closed higher by 232 points or 0.5 percent at 41,198.66 and Nifty had risen by 74 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 12,129.50.

The market breath is weak. Out of 1,473 stocks traded on the BSE, there are 555 advancing stocks as against 874 declines.