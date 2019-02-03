Markets Regulator Summons Mutual Fund CEOs Over Zee Turmoil: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is a capital markets regulator

A member of markets regulator Sebi or Securities and Exchange Board of India has reportedly summoned the chief executive officers of four mutual fund institutions and one credit ratings agency over the controversy surrounding Zee Entertainment Enterprises. According to a report by news agency IANS, CEOs of mutual fund houses Birla MF, ICICI MF, HDFC MF, Reliance MF and Brickworks have been summoned by Madhabi Puri Buch, consequent to the enforcement of securities by two lenders on Friday. The CEOs will be quizzed on the matter on Monday, in an apparent case for punitive action by Sebi, according to the agency.