Nifty Closes 188 Points Higher, Sensex Reclaims 34,000-Mark: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets ended sharply higher on Wednesday led by financial services, IT and pharma shares. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 34,442.05, 1.63 per cent or 550.92 points higher, while the broader NSE Nifty settled at 10,386.60, up 1.85 per cent or 188.20 points. Thirty-six stocks on the 50-scrip index advanced while fourteen declined. Advances were led by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HCL Technologies and Infosys. Easing of concerns relating to the ongoing rift between the Reserve Bank of India and the government supported the markets, according to analysts.