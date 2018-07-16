NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues; Banks, Autos Lead Declines

Sensex and Nifty opened the first day of the week on Monday on slightly negative notes because of weak global cues.

Market | | Updated: July 16, 2018 09:28 IST
The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,658.71 while the Nifty 50 started at 11,018.95.

The domestic stock markets opened the first day of the week on Monday on slightly negative notes because of weak global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,658.71 while the Nifty 50 started at 11,018.95. By 9:19 am, both the indices recovered slightly. The top losers in the 50-share nifty pack were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Infosys, which reported its June quarter earnings on Friday after market hours, was trading 0.49 per cent lower at Rs 1,311.

