Sensex, Nifty May Start On A Positive Note Ahead Of Budget Presentation

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets.

The domestic equity indices are likely to trade higher in opening deals ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation on Tuesday. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures jumped 126.25 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,494.

The benchmark BSE Sensex and broader NSE Nifty had clocked gains on Monday led by buying across all sectors. The 30-share BSE index had surged 814 points or 1.42 per cent to settle at 58,014; while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 238 points or 1.39 per cent to close at 17,340.

Investor sentiment remained positive as the Economic Survey projected that India's economy will grow at 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal year 2021-22.

The economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21 on account of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdowns to check the spread of coronavirus.

Analysts have predicted that the domestic indices may rise on the Budget Day as the presentation may see a strong spending push to further lift the economic growth.

Here are LIVE Updates:

Feb 01, 2022 09:03 (IST) Pre-opening trade

Sensex rose 630 points or 1.09 per cent to 58,644 in pre-opening deals.