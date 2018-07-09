Sensex Climbs 277 Points, Nifty Closes Above 10,850; Yes Bank, Asian Paints Lead Gains

Healthy buying was witnessed in the banking, auto and metal stocks.

The domestic stock market indices ended Monday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 276.86 points, or 0.78 per cent, to close at 35,934.72. The NSE's Nifty50 index rose 80.25 points or 0.74 per cent and settled at 10,852.90. Domestic equity indices ended in green today, tracking gains in Asian peers after favourable US jobs data boosted risk appetite. Healthy buying was witnessed in the banking, auto and metal stocks. Asian shares rose tracking gains on Wall Street after the release of strong jobs data for June, which muffled the impact of an escalating US-China trade dispute.

Major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Vedanta, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Reliance and Power Grid, rising between 1.75 per cent to 3.08 per cent. Top laggards on the BSE index were TCS, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, HDFC, Induslnd Bank and Bharti Airtel, ending with losses between 0.04 per cent to 1.34 per cent.

Yes Bank, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's and HCL Tech (rising between 2.02 per cent to 3 per cent) were leading the pack of Nifty gainers, while main losers on the index were TCS, Ultracemco, Titan, HDFC and HeroMotoCorp, ending with losses between 0.55 per cent to 1.57 per cent.

"Markets ended in green today, following positive cues from Asian markets. Sentiment was also boosted by Indian rupee appreciating against the US dollar due to positive data on US job market", said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund.

Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.9 per cent while TCS slipped 1.34 per cent on BSE index.

Tata Steel Ltd rose more than 2 per cent after the company reported an 8 per cent rise in quarterly domestic production. Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd gained as much as 5.7 per cent on reports that Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd is likely to acquire control of the hospital operator.

Meanwhile, TCS will be the first bluechip firm to come out with its Q1 result on July 10. Other companies like Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Cyient and Indian Overseas Bank are also set to announce their Q1 earning results this week. (With Agencies inputs)