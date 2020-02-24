Markets Likely To Open In The Red On Weak Asian Cues

The Shanghai composite was down 0.4 per cent and Hang Seng traded lower 1.3 per cent.

The markets are likely to open in the red as concerns that global economic growth could take a sustained hit from rising number of coronavirus cases outside China pulled the Asian markets lower.

Stocks in South Korea led losses among major Asian markets after the country raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level" following a recent spike in cases throughout the country. Elsewhere, the Shanghai composite was down more than 0.4 per cent and Hang Seng traded lower by 1.3 per cent.

SGX Nifty futures were trading with a loss of 86 points or 0.71 per cent, which also indicates that a negative opening is on the cards for the bourses in India,.

US stocks had fallen on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries intensified fears over its spread and impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones fell 128 points or 0.4 per cent to 29,219, the S&P 500 lost 12 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,373 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 66 points or 0.6 per cent to 9,750.

On the commodities front, oil prices plunged this morning; Brent crude futures were down 3 per cent to $56.73 per barrel and US crude futures contract dropped 2.7 per cent to $51.93 per barrel.

The market has been in a tight range for the last two weeks, post the earnings season, amid concerns over the rampaging coronovirus.

Experts reckon that the markets may remain volatile this week due to the expiry of February derivative contracts on February 27 and developments surrounding the coronavirus. The US President Donald Trump would be visiting the country for two days, i.e. February 24-25, and this would also be something to watch for.