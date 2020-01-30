Markets Likely To Have A Negative Opening

Taiwan, Hang Seng, Nikkei, Straits Times and Kospi have lost 0.2 per cent to 4 per cent each

The markets are set to open marginally in the red post the gains of the previous session. Cues from the Asian Street also point to a negative start to the day's proceedings, as the coronovirus continues to spread its tentacles across China.

Asian stocks slumped to a seven-week low and sovereign bonds rallied this morning amid mounting evidence that the coronavirus epidemic is disrupting the world's second largest economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the outbreak of the coronavirus will hit the Chinese economy and could spill wider, but it was too early to assess its impact on the U.S. economy. The death toll from the coronavirus has already risen to 170.

Taiwan tumbled over 4 per cent as that market came back from a holiday. Hang Seng, Nikkei, Straits Times and Kospi indices lost between 0.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent each. Early trends on the SGX Nifty futures are also not very favorable, with the futures shedding 0.1 per cent at 12,112. The Chinese stock market will remain shut till Monday.

Wall Street, however, continued to gamble that the economic impact of coronavirus will remain limited. Overnight, the Dow Jones erupted higher by 65 points or 0.2 per cent to 28,788 and Nasdaq rose 0.2 per cent.

Analysts say the markets are likely to remain volatile until the government presents the Union Budget on February 1, when it may also unveil more measures to lift growth. The F&O expiry due today is also likely to add to the volatility on the bourses. The market participants would also keep an eye on outcome of the ongoing US Fed meet and the Bank of England meeting scheduled on Thursday amid speculation that policy makers in UK may lower interest rates. And the U.K. will finally leave the European Union on Friday.

On the earnings front, FMCG companies such as Colgate, Dabur and Marico, besides Bajaj Auto, IOC and Tata Motors will declare their Q3 numbers during the course of the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex had clawed back above the 41,000 mark and the Nifty had reclaimed 12,100 levels in Wednesday's session; the Sensex had closed higher by 232 points or 0.5 percent at 41,198.66 and Nifty had risen by 74 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 12,129.50.