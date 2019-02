Domestic equity benchmark indexes extended declines as the S&P BSE Sensex fell for sixth day in a row and the Nifty 50 Index logged in fifth session of losses paced by declines in information technology, oil & gas and telecom stocks. In intraday deals, the Sensex fell as much as 235 points and Nifty fell as much as 75 points before Sensex closing 158 points lower at 35,876 and the NSE Nifty 50 index falling 48 points to end at 10,746.