Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Gains In Oil Firms Offset Losses In IT, Pharma: 10 Points

Stock markets finished Wednesday's session nearly unchanged, as gains in banking and oil & gas shares counterbalanced losses in IT and pharma. BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 2 points lower at 35,141 while the NSE Nifty finished at 10,576, down 6 points from the previous close. The rupee touched a one-month high of 72.18 against the dollar amid continuing weakness in crude oil prices, and the latest announcement of liquidity injection by the RBI.