Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Third Day In A Row: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex logged a swing of 283 points during the session

Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses on Tuesday before closing higher for the day, amid advances in global peers. The markets changed direction multiple times amid cautious trade as investors awaited the onset of corporate earnings season due later this week. Gains in banking and pharma stocks pushed the markets higher but selling in energy shares kept the upside in check. The Sensex logged a swing of 283 points during the session, trading in a range of 36,037-35,753 as against its previous close of 35,850.