Market Roundup: IT, Metal Stocks Gained Big This Week

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,840.21 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of January 25, 2018. The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43 per cent. The BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.59 per cent. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

Among sectoral and industry indices, IT climbed by 3.63 percent followed by metal 2.74 per cent, oil & gas 2.25 per cent, capital goods 2.16 per cent, bankex 2.00 per cent, teck 1.65 per cent, PSU 1.23 per cent, healthcare 1.08 per cent, realty 1.03 per cent and FMCG 0.68 per cent.

However, consumer durables fell by 2.60 per cent, IPO 1.51 per cent, auto 1.32 per cent and power 0.65 per cent Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 21 stocks rose and remaining 10 stocks fell during the week. Major Index gainer ONGC jumped 7.57 per cent. ONGC on Friday, 19 January 2018, approved acquisition of the entire 51.11 per cent shareholding of Government of India (GoI) in HPCL, at a cash purchase consideration of Rs 473.97 per share with a total acquisition cost of Rs 36915 crore. The parties expect to complete the transaction before end of January 2018.

It was followed by TCS 5.52 per cent, Coal India 5.34 per cent, Yes Bank 4.06 per cent, Axis Bank 3.98 per cent, Reliance 3.79 per cent, L&T 2.99 per cent, Kotak Bank 2.97 per cent, Indus Ind Bank 2.79 per cent, ITC 2.56 per cent, Infosys 2.41 per cent and Bajaj Auto 2.47 per cent.

However, Telecom major Bharti Airtel slumped 9.07 per cent. The stock was the biggest loser from the Sensex pack. The company announced during trading hours on Wednesday, 24 January, that it has received an approval for the acquisition of Tigo Rwanda, a subsidiary of Millicom International Cellular S.A. from the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

It was followed by Tata Motors DVR 6.56 per cent, Wipro 5.02 per cent, Tata Motors 4.48 per cent, Asian Paints 3.71 per cent, M&M 1.11 per cent and Power Grid 1.05 per cent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE fell to Rs 22,625.37 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 30,737.02 crores, While NSE dipped to 1,66,288.96 compared to Rs 1,87,256.67 crs previously.