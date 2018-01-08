Market Regulator Seeks New Tax Rule For Hedge Funds, Says Report

The proposal, if approved, would make the country's equity hedge fund investors eligible for capital-gains tax exemptions after one year, Bloomberg said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is also seeking a 'pass through' for losses incurred by investors in other alternative investments such as venture capital, real estate and private equity, the report added.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)