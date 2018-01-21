Market Outlook: Earnings Of Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki To Set Tone This Week Companies which are scheduled to announce their results this week include Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Canara Bank, Idea Cellular, Coal India, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Stock markets will remain closed on Friday for Republic Day. New Delhi: Earnings of bluechips like Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki as well as derivatives expiry will dictate the market trend in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts. Stock markets will remain closed on Friday for Republic Day.



"Going ahead, the focus of the markets would continue to be on the quarterly results as well as upcoming Budget on February 1. Volatility is also expected owing to futures and options (F&O) expiry on January 25," said Teena Virmani,



Vice-President - Research, Kotak Securities. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "For the week ahead, market will closely watch the progress of Q3 results which will dictate the overall trend of the market, while volatility may be heightened due to F&O expiry."



Companies which are scheduled to announce their results this week include Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Canara Bank, Idea Cellular, Coal India, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.



"The next crucial trigger for the market will be Budget which will increase the volatility for sure and we may see wider moves," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research. The Sensex recorded a rise of 919.19 points, or 2.65 per cent while the Nifty gained 213.45 points, or 1.99 per cent, in the past week.





