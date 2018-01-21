Market Outlook: Earnings Of Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki To Set Tone This Week

"Going ahead, the focus of the markets would continue to be on the quarterly results as well as upcoming Budget on February 1. Volatility is also expected owing to futures and options (F&O) expiry on January 25," said Teena Virmani,
Vice-President - Research, Kotak Securities. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "For the week ahead, market will closely watch the progress of Q3 results which will dictate the overall trend of the market, while volatility may be heightened due to F&O expiry."
Companies which are scheduled to announce their results this week include Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Canara Bank, Idea Cellular, Coal India, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)