Domestic Financial Markets To Remain Shut Today For Christmas Holiday

Market Holiday: Domestic financial markets will remain shut on Monday for Christmas holiday

BSE, NSE Closed Today For Christmas Holiday: Domestic financial markets will remain shut on Friday, December 25, for Christmas holiday. The country's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on December 25, and resume trading on Monday, December 28. On Thursday, equity market benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 rose more than 1 per cent each, extended gains to a third straight day, as strength across Asian equities amid optimism on more fiscal spending in major economies and expectations that COVID-19 vaccines will become more available next year supported investor sentiment.

The Sensex ended 529.36 points, or 1.14 per cent, higher at 46,973.54, and the Nifty settled at 13,749.25, up 148.15 points, or 1.09 per cent, from its previous close. Both indices finished the holiday-truncated week on a flat note. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

Also on Thursday, biscuit maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' shares more than doubled in their market debut, in a latest sign of strong investor appetite for the country's food sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Also Read: All You Need To Know About Mrs Bectors' Blockbuster Listing | Mrs Bectors Food Specialties Doubles On Debut, After Listing At 74% Premium)

The rupee strengthened by 21 paise - or 0.29 per cent - against the US dollar to end at 73.54 on Thursday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 5.971 per cent. (Also Read: Rupee Gains By 21 Paise Against US Dollar, Settles At 73.55)

The dollar index — which gauges the greenback against six currencies — edged 0.05 per cent lower to 90.2760.

Multi Commodity Exchange will remain shut for the morning (from 9 am to 5 pm) as well as evening (from 5 pm to 11:55 pm) sessions.