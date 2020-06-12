Zuckerberg's Former Aide Chris Cox Returns To Facebook As Product Head

Chris Cox is returning to Facebook as its Chief Product Officer

Facebook Inc's former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post on the social media platform. In his post, he also informed about joining the company on 22 June.

Cox left Facebook in March last year after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg revealed a plan to transform the world's biggest social network into an encryption-focused messaging company.

Zuckerberg shared Cox's Facebook post on Thursday, adding "I'm really excited Chris is coming back to Facebook!".

Cox dropped out of a graduate program at Stanford University to join Facebook in 2005 as a software engineer and helped developed its original news feed feature.

