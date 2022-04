March infrastructure output grew 4.3 per cent in March on year-on-year basis

India's infrastructure output expanded 4.3 per cent year on year in March, government data showed on Friday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity and accounts for nearly 40 per cent of industrial output, rose 10.4 per cent in the fiscal year that ended in March, compared to a 6.4 per cent contraction in previous fiscal year, the data showed.