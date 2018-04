© Thomson Reuters 2018

The merchandise exports in March fell 0.7 per cent year-on -year, for the first time in five months, and the trade deficit widened to $13.69 billion because of a surge in imports, government data showed on Friday.(Also Read: February Trade Deficit Dips To 5-Month Low Merchandise exports last month fell to $29.1 billion year-on-year while imports rose 7.15 per cent to $42.8 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.