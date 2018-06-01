Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows In May Amid Rising Inflation: Survey

More significantly, the survey yet again showed a build-up of inflationary pressures that would no doubt be watched closely by policymakers.
It backs a Reuters poll of economists that forecast the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates in August, a dramatic turnaround from just a month ago when a survey predicted an increase only in the second half of 2019.
"A build-up of inflationary pressures re-emerged with input cost and output charge inflation at the strongest since February, due to the upswing in global oil prices," Aashna Dodhia, an economist at IHS Markit, said in a release.
A surge in oil prices over the past few months means retail inflation has remained above the RBI's target of 4 per cent for six months, increasing pressure on the central bank to act sooner than previously expected.
"In efforts to contain inflation and maintain financial stability, it is likely that the RBI will raise interest rates over the summer," said Dodhia.
Friday's survey also showed foreign demand for manufactured goods rose at the strongest pace in three months, though the same cannot be inferred about domestic demand.
A sub-index tracking overall demand declined to 51.6 last month from 52.0 in April, suggesting domestic demand may still be recovering from the botched implementation of a new national tax system last year.
So overall output expanded at a slower pace, leading firms to hire only modestly, and optimism about future output declined after hitting a nine-month high in April.
CommentsGDP grew at its fastest annual pace in nearly two years during the January-March quarter, expanding a better-than-expected 7.7 per cent, and retaining its title as the fastest growing major economy by beating China's growth rate of 6.8 per cent.
