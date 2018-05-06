Manipal Hospitals Raises Bid For Fortis Healthcare, Now Offers To Invest Rs 2,100 Crore. 10 Points

Privately-held Manipal Hospitals sweetened its bid for rival Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Sunday, offering to inject 21 billion rupees ($314 million) to help the ailing hospital operator meet its immediate cash needs. Manipal and its consortium partner TPG Capital are offering 160 rupees per share for the acquisition, according to a letter from Manipal posted by Fortis on the stock exchange feed. Manipal, which plans to merge its business with that of its rival, said its offer values Fortis at 83.58 billion rupees ($1.25 billion). In its previous offer, Manipal had offered to buy Fortis' hospitals for 63.22 billion rupees.