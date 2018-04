© Thomson Reuters 2018

India's Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd said on Tuesday it had raised its offer to buy Fortis Healthcare Ltd's hospital business by 21 percent.The revised offer values the business at Rs 6,061 crore ($933.18 million), or 116 Indian rupees per share, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement. The deal, which could create one of India's biggest healthcare providers and help resolve an uncertain outlook for Fortis, was announced late last month.