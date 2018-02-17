Mahindra To Invest Rs 176 Crore In Zoomcar

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced recently that it would be investing in Zoomcar India and in Zoomcar Inc, its US incorporated holding parent company, in keeping with Mahindra's thrust on the Shared Mobility Business. Under the aegis of the deal, Mahindra Group would invest up to Rs 176 crore in Zoomcar India or Zoomcar Inc. which, on an as converted to common stock of Zoomcar Inc. on a fully diluted basis, would constitute approximately 16% stake in Zoomcar Inc.

Mahindra has been keen to invest in the shared mobility space as a part of its strategy to promote and participate in sustainable mobility solutions, including multi modal urban mobility. This is with the objective of enabling improved livelihoods and lifestyles of people, thereby enabling them to RISE. To that end, Mahindra has been promoting Electric Vehicles along with the promotion of shared mobility. This investment in India's leading self-drive shared mobility company will enable the company to further its objectives in this area.

Speaking on the development, Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd mentioned, "At Mahindra, we are playing a pioneering role in the shared mobility business and are looking forward to an impetus in it through this investment in Zoomcar. We are confident that this partnership with Zoomcar will help further our vision to transform mobility in the country, thereby creating a more connected ecosystem".

Greg Moran, co-and CEO, Zoomcar said, "We are incredibly excited to welcome the Mahindra team on board for this next phase of growth, within the Indian self-drive mobility space. Our collaboration with Mahindra dates back to 2013 when we first kicked off in Bangalore. Most importantly, Mahindra shares Zoomcar's vision for multi-modal urban mobility and we look forward to leveraging their diverse platform to help accelerate the transformation to a shared, electric mobility future for India".

Earlier in 2017, Mahindra and Zoomcar announced a partnership to introduce electric vehicles into the shared mobility space. Zoomcar recently launched Mahindra e20Plus electric vehicles across Mysore, Bangalore and Hyderabad.



