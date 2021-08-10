Mahindra & Mahindra To Replace Fluid Pipe In Pickup Vehicles

The country's largest utility vehicle maker, Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday said that it will carry out inspection and replacement of a fluid pipes in some of its pickup vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra will carry out inspection in pickup vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly. The improper assembly is limited to a batch of 29,878 vehicles, the company said in a press release.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company. "In an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall," Mahindra & Mahindra said.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares rose as much as 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 789.80, outperforming the Nifty which was up 0.5 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares have so far this year advanced 10 per cent.