Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Profit Jumps 70% To Rs 1,059 Crore

Standalone profit after tax, which does not include share of profit from its unit Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, stood at Rs 1,059 crore ($155.90 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 622 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of Rs 1,045 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CommentsRevenue from operations grew 10.5 per cent to RS 13,308 crore.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)