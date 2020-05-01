Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Zero Domestic Sales In April Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The auto major, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to the overseas markets in April.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported zero domestic sales for the month of April. Domestic sales of its vehicles last month was "completely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic" and the resulting national lockdown, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. The crash in auto sales comes as the country remains in an extended nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In March, Mahindra & Mahindra's domestic sales had dropped 90 per cent year-on-year to to 6,130.

In April 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra had sold 41,603 vehicles in the domestic market.

"At Mahindra, we are working hand in hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted," said Veejay Nakra, CEO-automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The company, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to the overseas markets last month. That marked a 65 per cent fall compared to total exports in April 2019.

"The safety of all our employees will be of paramount importance to us while resuming our operations. We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale," he said.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has crushed demand in the country's auto industry, already struggling with falling sales that forced many auto manufacturers to trim their production.

Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' data showed last month that domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped 51 per cent in March.

SIAM said the country's automobile sector witnessed one of its sharpest decline in domestic sales during the month due to subdued demand, further aggravated by the COVID-19 outbreak.