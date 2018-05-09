Maharajas Express Tour Package: IRCTC Offers 8-Day Trip. Price, Cities And Other Details Here The departure dates of this package in 2018 are October 13, November 10 and December 8.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated Maharajas' Express train is offering 'The Indian Splendour' tour package at a starting price of $5,980. The extensive itinerary of this tour package can extend up to 8 days, as mentioned on the official website of Maharajas' Express. This special package includes destinations like Delhi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Balasinor and Mumbai. The departure dates of this package in 2018 are October 13, November 10 and December 8. Bookings of the offer are open on Maharajas' Express official website.1. On day 1, the train will leave from Sadarjung Railway Station, Delhi. Guests can treat themselves to dinner on the on-board restaurants of Maharajas' Express- Rang Mahal and Mayur Mahal on day 1.2. On day 2, the train will arrive in Agra city. Guests will begin their journey by visiting Taj Mahal, followed by a champagne breakfast atop Taj Khema. On this day, guests can also visit Mausoleum of Itmad-ud-Daula, Agra Fort and watch 'Mohabbat-e-Taj Show' as an optional activity.(Maharajas' Express is one of the luxurious train.)3. On day 3, the train will reach Sawai Madhopur and further precede the guests for a drive at Ranthambore National Park. The train will then move to Jaipur where guests can visit Jantar Mantar, City Palace and Jal Mahal. On-board breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available.4. The 4th day will begin with arrival at Bikaner where guests can visit Lalgarh Museum, Junagarh Fort and Gajner Palace.5. On 5th day, the train will reach Jodhpur. Guests can visit Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jaswant Thada and Hanwant Mahal. Private shopping tour and visit to old clock tower market are also the part of this package.(The Maharajas' Express features five carriages for deluxe cabins.)6. On 6th day, Maharajas' Express will reach Udaipur. Guests can enjoy boat ride on Lake Pichola and visit city palace and crystal gallery.7. The train will arive at Sevalia railway station on day 7. Guests can visit dinosaur fossil park, garden palace and enjoy village walking tour on this day.(Maharajas' Express has two dining restaurants.)8. Maharajas' Express will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai on day 8. 9. On-board lunch and dinner will be available on the train on all days.10. Guests will also be able to avail the spa facilities at a 5 star hotel during the tour.