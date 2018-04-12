Lavish Beds, Butler Service, Personal Valet: What Presidential Suite Of Maharajas' Express Offers

(Also Read: IRCTC Offers 11 Nights/12 Days Package For Rs. 11,340. Details Here)
"The Maharajas' Express Presidential Suite provides you with a larger-than-life experience! This exquisite cabin redefines luxury with its opulent on-board amenities and a personal attendant at your service 24/7," the Maharajas Express tweeted from its official Twitter handle @Maharajas_Exp
The Maharajas' Express Presidential Suite provides you with a larger-than-life experience! This exquisite cabin redefines luxury with its opulent on-board amenities and a personal attendant at your service 24/7.
Here are the details of the presidential suite of the Maharajas' Express according to the-maharajas.com:
The presidential suite of the Maharajas' Express provides the following: a cabin with 448 sq. ft area, a double bed with dimensions of 80 x 60 (In), a twin bed with dimensions of 80 x 33 (In), two bedrooms, a living area, a sofa, a writing table, a complimentary mini bar, a luggage hold underneath the bed, a television, wi-fi internet (subject to network availability), direct dial international telephone facility, a DVD player, LCD screen, wardrobe, a personal safe and air-conditioner. Towels and linens are changed daily or as per request.
(Tea, coffee, mineral water and light snacks are available all the time in the presidential suite of the Maharajas' Express.)
The presidential suite of the Maharajas' Express also offers a shower cubicle with running hot and cold water, a dedicated butler service, water closet, basin, bathrobe, slippers, a hairdryer, a range of toiletries along with a 24 hours personal valet service.
The presidential suite tariff of the specific packages is inclusive of:
All meals, soft beverages, house brands of Indian wines, beer and spirits
Guided off train excursions in an exclusive luxury car with independent guide as illustrated in the journeys/ package (exclusivity not available for boat ride)
(All meals, soft beverages, house brands of Indian wines, beer and spirits are part of the tariff of the presidential suite of the Maharajas Express.)
Entrance fees, still camera fee, transport and services of an English speaking guide.
Porterage at stations - services of an on-board tour director
A 24 hours paramedic is available on train.
The almost half-a-mile long Maharajas' Express offers only one presidential suite.