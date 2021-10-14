Mahanagar Gas Hikes Piped Cooking Gas, CNG Prices. Check New Rates

MGL had increased the retail price of CNG and PNG by Rs 2 each on October 4.

New Delhi: Mahanagar Gas Ltd has hiked the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) with effect from Wednesday midnight.

"MGL announces the revised prices of CNG as Rs 57.54/Kg and PNG Rs 33.93/SCM (Standard Cubic Meter) in and around Mumbai w.e.f. midnight of October 13, 2021," the natural gas distribution company tweeted.

MGL announces the revised prices of CNG as ₹. 57.54/Kg and PNG ₹. 33.93/SCM in and around Mumbai w.e.f. midnight of 13th October, 2021. — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) October 13, 2021

This is the second price hike in the month of October.

"Given the massive increase in supply side cost, the company is constrained to increase the base price of CNG by Rs 20/kg and domestic PNG by Rs 2/SCM in and around Mumbai," it had said.

Noting that the re-gasified liquefied natural gas price is also at a historical high now, MGL had said these combinations have resulted in a significant increase in the cost of gas being procured by it.

On October 1, the government had increased the price for domestically produced natural gas from fields to $2.90 per metric million British thermal unit and for gas produced from difficult fields such as deepsea to $6.13 per mmBtu.

The CNG and PNG rates were also increased in the national capital.

After the price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 49.76 per kg while PNG is sold for Rs 35.11 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM).

The PNG price now stands at Rs 34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. And, CNG is sold at Rs 56.02 per kg.