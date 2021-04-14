Macrotech Developers IPO: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Macrotech Developers IPO: The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 22, 2021

Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) is likely to finalise its basis of allotment on Friday, April 16, 2021. The Rs 2,500-crore IPO, which was open between April 7 and April 9, received a lukewarm response from investors. The reserved portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.05 times, non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.44 times and portion set aside for retail individual investors saw a subscription of 40 per cent. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 22, 2021.

Macrotech Developers, founded by Mangal Prabhat Lodha in Mumbai, is primarily engaged in affordable residential real estate. It is also known for luxury projects such as Trump Towers in Mumbai and Grosvenor Square in London.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, YES Securities, SBI Capital Markets and BOB Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the public issue of Macrotech Developers. Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check share allotment status of Macrotech Developers

Access the Link Intime India website

Select the company name as 'Macrotech Developers - IPO'

Check box PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID

Enter the permanent account number, Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box

Enter captcha in the provided space

Click the submit button

Access the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)