mAadhaar App Helps You Carry Aadhaar Card On Phone: Get The Latest Version

Upgraded version of #mAadhaar now available on Google Playstore - https://t.co/6o4DdtWs3B It has - (a) Minor fixes. (b) Pin Password (4 numeric only).

Carry your Aadhaar on your mobile. Use the #mAadhaar app to import your Aadhaar profile on your smartphone. You can also add the profile of your family member having the same Aadhaar registered mobile number. pic.twitter.com/8mRcAccvvo