mAadhaar App Helps You Carry Aadhaar Card On Phone: Get The Latest Version

Upgraded version of #mAadhaar now available on Google Playstore - https://t.co/6o4DdtWs3B— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 19, 2018
It has - (a) Minor fixes. (b) Pin Password (4 numeric only).
How to switch to the latest version of mAadhaar app:
Step 1: If you have an older version of the mAadhaar app installed on your smartphone, you need to uninstall it.
Step 2: Search for mAadhaar on Google Play Store.
Step 3: Look for 'Unique Identification Authority of India' as the developer.
Step 4: Install mAadhaar
UIDAI in another tweet has explained how to create profile on mAadhaar app.
Carry your Aadhaar on your mobile. Use the #mAadhaar app to import your Aadhaar profile on your smartphone. You can also add the profile of your family member having the same Aadhaar registered mobile number. pic.twitter.com/8mRcAccvvo— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 21, 2018
Five features of mAadhaar app, according to its website maadhaar.in:
1. mAadhaar app has biometric locking and unlocking features to keep the personal data of an Aadhaar card holder secure.
2. mAadhaar app remains locked once the users enable the locking system till they choose to either disable or unlock the locking system.
3. It works on TOTP (Time-based One-Time Password) generation process, which is an automatically generated temporary password that can be used instead of SMS (short message service) based OTP (one-time password) process.
4. After successful completion of the request, you can update the profiles too.
5. In this app, a QR code and password protected eKYC (electronic know your customer) additional features are also added.
