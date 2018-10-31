NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Lupin Profit At Rs 266 Crore In September Quarter, Misses Analysts' Estimates

Net profit was 266 crore ($36.00 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.

Earnings | | Updated: October 31, 2018 15:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lupin Profit At Rs 266 Crore In September Quarter, Misses Analysts' Estimates

Lupin reported a marginal increase in income from operations to Rs 38,910 crore

Lupin, the country's second-largest drug maker by revenue, posted a 41.5 per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit was 266 crore  ($36.00 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 273 crore, according to Refintiv data.

Income from operations rose marginally to Rs 38,910 crore.

At 3:11 pm, Lupin shares were trading 1.4 per cent higher at Rs 879.60 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty was up 1.9 per cent.

($1 = Rs 73.8850)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

LupinLupin earningsLupin share price

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveStatue Of UnitySardar Vallabhbhai PatelHalloweenDelhi Metro Pink LineTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsTech Mahindra Air Quality in Delhi Doordarshan CameramanTata Harrier Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top