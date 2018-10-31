Lupin Profit At Rs 266 Crore In September Quarter, Misses Analysts' Estimates

Lupin reported a marginal increase in income from operations to Rs 38,910 crore

Lupin, the country's second-largest drug maker by revenue, posted a 41.5 per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit was 266 crore ($36.00 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 273 crore, according to Refintiv data.

Income from operations rose marginally to Rs 38,910 crore.

At 3:11 pm, Lupin shares were trading 1.4 per cent higher at Rs 879.60 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty was up 1.9 per cent.

($1 = Rs 73.8850)