The company reported a one-time charge of 342 crore rupees in the quarter.

Drugmaker Lupin Ltd posted a surprise third-quarter loss on Wednesday, due to a one-off charge in the quarter.

The company reported a net loss of 152 crore rupees ($21.2 million), compared to a profit of 222 crore rupees in the same quarter last year, the company said.

An average of estimates from 18 analysts had expected a profit of 289 crore rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

