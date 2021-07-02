Lupin Gains Nearly 1% As Subsidiary Gets New Drug Approval

At 1:30 pm, Lupin shares were trading higher by 0.8 per cent at Rs 1,156 in a sideways market.

Lupin shares edged higher by around half a per cent after its subsidiary received supplemental new drug application approval from the US regulator. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Lupin's US-based arm's supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand the use of Solosec for treating trichomoniasis in adults, Lupin said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"The FDA's approval for the additional indication for Solosec to treat trichomoniasis builds upon our commitment to support women's health and provides health care professionals with an option to treat patients with trichomoniasis and bacterial vaginosis (BV)," Jon Stelzmiller, President - Specialty, Lupin Pharma, said.

Trichomoniasis vaginalis is a non-viral, curable sexually transmitted infection prevalent in the United States, affecting an estimated three to five million people each year.

At 1:30 pm, Lupin shares were trading higher by 0.8 per cent at Rs 1,156 in a sideways market.