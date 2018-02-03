LTCG Grandfathered For Residents As Well As Non Residents. 5 Things To Know

LTCG Exemption Grandfathered. Five Things To Know

The income, which accrues on the long term capital gains (LTCG) on listed equities has been grandfathered not only for the residents, but also for the non-resident assesses. The assesses who will enjoy the income tax exemption on long term capital gains (LTCG) would also include foreign institutional investors (FIIs), as clarified by the income tax (I-T) department a day after the announcement of Budget 2018-19 by the Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

1. The income tax (I-T) department clarifies that the capital gains on listed equities arising up to January 31, 2018 for resident and non-resident assesses have been grandfathered. The exempted category also includes foreign institutional investors (FIIs). For details, one can refer to the clause 31 and 31 of Finance Bill, 2018.

2. The grandfathered concept implies that all the gains until January 31 will be exempt from taxation. This only means that the income tax will not be implied with retrospective effect, but with prospective effect.

3. With the new law in force, now the investors would be liable to pay 10% tax on the profits made by selling their securities/ equity mutual funds at a price which is at least Rs one lakh more than the price at which the shares were bought.

4. However, in order to keep the taxman at bay, one can't afford to sell the shares before one year lapses, since that would attract short term capital gain (STCG), which is charged at the rate of 15%, a good 5% more than the rate of long term capital gain.

5. The only remedy is to sell the shares before the share prices rise over Rs one lakh over the cost price. Only in that case, one would be exempt from paying capital gain tax, but that too if the shares are sold after a year or more.