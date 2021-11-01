LPG Rates For Commercial Cylinders Hiked By Rs 266

In Delhi, 19-kg commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2,000.50.

New Delhi: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 266 on Monday. In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost Rs 2,000.50 from Rs 1,734 earlier, according to news agency ANI. However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1,950. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at Rs 2,073.50, while in Chennai now a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,133.

Earlier, the prices of LPG cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on were hiked by Rs 15 on October 6. Prior to that, the rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were increased by Rs 25 on October 1.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

In another set of development, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Sixth Straight Day. See Rates

In Delhi, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel surged to Rs 98.42.

In Mumbai, the rates of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 110.35 in Kolkata and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.