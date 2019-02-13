NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

How Much You Pay For LPG Cylinder In Your City This Month

Subsidised LPG cylinders cost Rs 493.53 per unit in Delhi and Rs 491.19 per unit in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil.

Commodities | | Updated: February 13, 2019 10:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Much You Pay For LPG Cylinder In Your City This Month

LPG price: The rates have been reduced for three consecutive months

LPG prices have been reduced with effect from this month. While the prices of subsidised LPG cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai stand cut by 0.3 per cent, non-subsidised priced are around 4.5 per cent lower in February compared to the previous month, data from Indian Oil Corporation shows. With effect from February 1, a subsidised LPG cylinder costs Rs 493.53 per unit (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi and Rs 491.19 per unit in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com. Indian Oil - the country's largest fuel retailer - is the supplier of LPG under brand Indane.
Here are 10 things to know about current LPG prices:
  1. Subsidised LPG prices in Kolkata and Chennai have been lowered to Rs 496.57 per cylinder and Rs 481.34 per cylinder with effect from February 1, from Rs 498.09 per cylinder and Rs 482.88 per litre in the previous month respectively.
  2. In Delhi and Mumbai, subsidised LPG rates were Rs 494.99 per cylinder and Rs 492.66 per cylinder in January.
  3. Subsidised LPG prices in February are about 0.3 per cent lower compared to the previous month.
  4. Non-subsidised LPG prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are at Rs 659.00 per cylinder, Rs 683.00 per cylinder, Rs 630.00 per cylinder and Rs 673.00 per cylinder with effect from February 1, according to the IOC website.
  5. The rates were at Rs 689.00 per cylinder, Rs 714.00 per cylinder, Rs 660.00 per cylinder and Rs 704.50 per cylinder in January respectively.
  6. The downward revision in non-subsidised prices is to the tune of 4.4 per cent in Delhi, 4.3 per cent in Kolkata, and 4.5 per cent in Mumbai and Chennai each compared to the previous month.
  7. LPG cylinder prices have been lowered for three consecutive months. 
  8. In November, subsidised LPG prices were at Rs 505.34 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 503.11 per cylinder in Mumbai, and non-subsidised rates at Rs 939.00 per cylinder and Rs 912.00 per cylinder respectively.
  9. The government subsidises 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. It provides the subsidy amount directly in the consumer's bank account. The consumer has to bear the market price for additional LPG cylinders in a year.
  10. This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG and foreign exchange rates.

(With agency inputs)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

LPG
বাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top