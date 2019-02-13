How Much You Pay For LPG Cylinder In Your City This Month

LPG price: The rates have been reduced for three consecutive months

LPG prices have been reduced with effect from this month. While the prices of subsidised LPG cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai stand cut by 0.3 per cent, non-subsidised priced are around 4.5 per cent lower in February compared to the previous month, data from Indian Oil Corporation shows. With effect from February 1, a subsidised LPG cylinder costs Rs 493.53 per unit (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi and Rs 491.19 per unit in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com. Indian Oil - the country's largest fuel retailer - is the supplier of LPG under brand Indane.