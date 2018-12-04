Cooking Gas Gets Cheaper. Here's How Much You Pay For An LPG Cylinder This Month

LPG price: A 14.2-kg cylinder of subsidised cooking gas costs Rs 500.90, according to Indian Oil

LPG or cooking gas prices have been lowered this month, reversing a rising trend witnessed in the prices in the past six months. While the reduction in subsidised LPG is to the tune of Rs 6.51-6.58 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms), the cut in non-subsidised rates stands at Rs 133-134.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. The country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil, which supplies LPG under brand Indane, had increased the price of subsidised LPG by Rs 14.13 per cylinder in the national capital since June.

After the latest revision, subsidised LPG rates stand at Rs 500.90 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 504.12 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 498.57 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 488.85 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil. Non-subsidised LPG prices are at Rs 809.50, Rs 837.00, Rs 780.50 and Rs 826.50 per cylinder in the metros respectively.

The government subsidises 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. It provides the subsidy amount directly in the consumer's bank account. The consumer has to bear the market price for additional LPG cylinders in a year.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG and foreign exchange rates.

(With agency inputs)