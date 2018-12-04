NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Cooking Gas Gets Cheaper. Here's How Much You Pay For An LPG Cylinder This Month

The government subsidises 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year.

Your Money | | Updated: December 04, 2018 22:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cooking Gas Gets Cheaper. Here's How Much You Pay For An LPG Cylinder This Month

LPG price: A 14.2-kg cylinder of subsidised cooking gas costs Rs 500.90, according to Indian Oil


LPG or cooking gas prices have been lowered this month, reversing a rising trend witnessed in the prices in the past six months. While the reduction in subsidised LPG is to the tune of Rs 6.51-6.58 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms), the cut in non-subsidised rates stands at Rs 133-134.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website. The country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil, which supplies LPG under brand Indane, had increased the price of subsidised LPG by Rs 14.13 per cylinder in the national capital since June.LPG cylinder price in Delhi, LPG cylinder price in Mumbai, LPG cylinder price in Kolkata, LPG cylinder price in Chennai, LPG cylinder weight, LPG cylinder cost, LPG cylinder refill, Book LPG cylinder

After the latest revision, subsidised LPG rates stand at Rs 500.90 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 504.12 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 498.57 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 488.85 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil. Non-subsidised LPG prices are at Rs 809.50, Rs  837.00, Rs 780.50 and Rs 826.50 per cylinder in the metros respectively. 

The government subsidises 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. It provides the subsidy amount directly in the consumer's bank account. The consumer has to bear the market price for additional LPG cylinders in a year.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG and foreign exchange rates.

(With agency inputs)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

LPG priceLPG cylinderLPG refill

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Navy DayRajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBulandshahrOppo R17 ProShare MarketTata Harrier

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top