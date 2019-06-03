LPG Prices Hiked From June 1. Find Out How Much You Pay For Cooking Gas This Month

LPG rate today: The revision marks the fourth consecutive month of increase in LPG prices

LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices were hiked up to 3.65 per cent this month. The revision marks the fourth consecutive month of increase in LPG prices. The price of non-subsidised LPG - or cooking gas - in Delhi was increased to Rs 737.50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) with effect from June 1, according to Indian Oil Corporation - which supplies the fuel under brand Indane. That marked an increase of Rs 25 per cylinder compared to the LPG cylinder rates in the national capital the previous month, according to data from Indian Oil - the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the non-subsidised LPG price crossed the Rs 700 per cylinder mark after a gap of five months.

Here's all you need to know about the latest LPG cylinder prices:

Subsidised LPG cylinder price

In Delhi, the price of subsidised LPG was increased to Rs 497.37 per cylinder with effect from June 1, as against Rs 496.14 per cylinder the previous month. In Mumbai, the price of subsidised LPG was hiked to Rs 495.09 per cylinder from Rs 493.86 per cylinder, according to Indian Oil.

Metro LPG cylinder price (in rupees per 14.2-kilogram cylinder) Subsidised Non-subsidised Delhi 497.37 737.5 Kolkata 500.52 763.5 Mumbai 495.09 709.5 Chennai 485.25 753 (Source: iocl.com)

Non-subsidised LPG price

The price of non-subsidised LPG stood at Rs 737.50 per cylinder in Delhi, as against Rs 712.50 per cylinder in May 2019. In Mumbai the non-subsidised LPG rate was hiked to Rs 709.50 per cylinder in June, from Rs 684.50 per cylinder the previous month.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. For any additional purchases, the consumer has to bear the market price.

The amount of subsidy varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates.