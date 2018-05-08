LPG Prices Have Fallen By Nearly Rs 100 In Five Months, Says Government

Subsidised LPG cylinder costs Rs 494.23 in Kolkata, Rs 488.94 in Mumbai and Rs 479.42 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Non-subsidised LPG prices are priced at Rs 674, Rs 623 and Rs 663 per cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.
This revision marks the fifth reduction in LPG prices so far this year. On a cumulative basis, subsidised LPG prices have come down by Rs 4.2-4.48 per cylinder across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Non-subsidised LPG prices have been cut by Rs. 92-96.5 per cylinder in the four metros during this period.
Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders (of 14.2 kg each) at subsidised rates in a year. These prices are known as subsidised LPG rates. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market prices. These prices are known as non-subsidised LPG rates.
In April also LPG prices were lowered. Non-subsidised LPG prices were lowered by Rs 35-36 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms), while subsidised LPG prices were decreased by up to Rs 1.77 per cylinder across the four metros. Non-subsidised LPG costed Rs 653.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 676 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 625 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 663.5 per cylinder in Chennai.