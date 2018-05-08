LPG Prices Have Fallen By Nearly Rs 100 In Five Months, Says Government

Every household in India is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders at subsidised rates in a year

LPG cylinder prices have come down this month. This is in contrast to some of the fake media reports on the alleged LPG price hikes in the recent months, said Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a press statement released on Tuesday. Since May 1, subsidised LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) prices have stood at Rs 491.21 per cylinder in Delhi, whereas they was priced at Rs 495.69 in December last year. However, the non-subsidised prices have seen a substantial dip in the prices coming down to Rs 650.50 this month from Rs 747 in the month of December - a fall of Rs.96.50.Subsidised LPG cylinder costs Rs 494.23 in Kolkata, Rs 488.94 in Mumbai and Rs 479.42 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Non-subsidised LPG prices are priced at Rs 674, Rs 623 and Rs 663 per cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.This revision marks the fifth reduction in LPG prices so far this year. On a cumulative basis, subsidised LPG prices have come down by Rs 4.2-4.48 per cylinder across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Non-subsidised LPG prices have been cut by Rs. 92-96.5 per cylinder in the four metros during this period.Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders (of 14.2 kg each) at subsidised rates in a year. These prices are known as subsidised LPG rates. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market prices. These prices are known as non-subsidised LPG rates.In April also LPG prices were lowered. Non-subsidised LPG prices were lowered by Rs 35-36 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms), while subsidised LPG prices were decreased by up to Rs 1.77 per cylinder across the four metros. Non-subsidised LPG costed Rs 653.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 676 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 625 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 663.5 per cylinder in Chennai.