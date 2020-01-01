Non-Subsidised LPG Becomes More Expensive From Today; Price Up Rs 140/Cylinder Since August

Suppliers such as Indian Oil - which supplies LPG under brand Indane - review the rates every month

Non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices were increased with effect from January 1, 2020. That marked a fifth straight monthly hike in the prices. In Delhi and Mumbai, the hike was to the tune of Rs 19 and Rs 19.5 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under the Indane brand. With effect from January 1, the non-subsidised LPG rates were revised to Rs 714 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 684.50 per cylinder in Mumbai. In December, the prices had stood at Rs 695 per cylinder and Rs 665 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the rates of non-subsidised LPG were increased by Rs 21.5 per cylinder and Rs 20 per cylinder to Rs 747 per cylinder and Rs 734 per cylinder respectively.

LPG Cylinder (Cooking Gas) Price In Metros With Effect From January 1, 2020

Metro Non-subsidised LPG Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder January December Delhi 714 695 Kolkata 747 725.5 Mumbai 684.50 665 Chennai 734 714 (Source: iocl.com)

From December 1, the prices of 19-kilogram cylinders were also revised upwards to Rs 1,241 per unit in Delhi and Rs 1,190 in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil.

The price of LPG (per 14.2 kilograms) has been increased by a cumulative Rs. 139.5 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs. 138 per cylinder in Mumbai so far since August - an increase of 24.28 per cent and 25.25 per cent respectively.

(LPG Gas Prices: Suppliers such as Indian Oil review cooking gas rates on a monthly basis)

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. the consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month.

Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.