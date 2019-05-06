LPG Price Down Around 12% So Far This Year. Here's How Much You Pay Now

LPG price today: Non-subsidised rates have been lowered around 12% in the metros so far this year

LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder prices have been hiked with effect from May 1 compared to the previous month. While the subsidised LPG price has been raised by 28 paise per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) and 29 paise per cylinder in in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, the non-subsidised rate has been increased by Rs 6 per cylinder each in the two metros, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is the country's largest fuel retailer which supplies LPG under brand Indane. However, the non-subsidised LPG price has been lowered around 12 per cent in the metros so far this year.

Here's how the LPG price per cylinder (cooking gas cylinder) has changed over the past few months:

Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price

With effect from May 1, non-subsidised LPG prices stand at Rs 712.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 738.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 684.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 728 per cylinder in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil website. The non-subsidised LPG prices have been moved 11.98 per cent and 12.3 per cent lower so far this year.

Subsidised LPG cylinder price

Subsidised LPG rates stood at Rs 496.14 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 499.29 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 493.86 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 484.02 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil. The subsidised LPG prices have been lowered 0.95 per cent and 0.94 per cent in Delhi and Mumbai so far this year.

Change in LPG cylinder prices so far this year

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household in a year, by way of crediting the subsidy amount directly in the consumer's bank account. For any additional purchases, the consumer has to bear the market price.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG and foreign exchange rates.

