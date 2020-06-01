Non-Subsidised Cooking Gas Costlier By Up To Rs 37/Cylinder In Metros

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices were hiked by up to Rs Rs 37 per cylinder in metros on Monday. The marginal increase in cooking gas rates follows three consecutive months of reduction. With effect from June 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG was raised by Rs 11.50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi, Rs 31.50 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 11.50 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 37.00 per cylinder in Chennai, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Indian Oil - the country's largest fuel retailer - supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Here are the latest rates of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From June 1 Existing Delhi 593.00 581.50 Kolkata 616.00 584.50 Mumbai 590.50 579 Chennai 606.50 569.50 (Source: iocl.com)

With effect from June 1, Indian Oil consumers in Delhi and Mumbai have to shell out Rs 593.00 and Rs 590.50 respectively for each refill of non-subsidised LPG - or cooking gas. Until now, they were paying Rs 581.50 and Rs 579 per cylinder respectively.

(With three cuts in a row, LPG prices erased all hikes in the past six months)

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price.

The amount of subsidy - provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills - varies from month to month and is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil rates and foreign exchange.