Non-Subsidised LPG Price Cut By Up To Rs 192 Per Cylinder In Metros

In Delhi, non-subsidised LPG has become cheaper by a cumulative Rs 277/cylinder in three months

Non-subsidised LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices were reduced by up to Rs 192 per cylinder in metros on Friday. That marked a third consecutive monthly cut in the cooking gas rates. With effect from May 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG was reduced by Rs 162.50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi and Rs 135.50 per cylinder in Mumbai, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Indian Oil - the country's largest fuel retailer - supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Here are the latest prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From May 1 Existing Delhi 581.50 744 Kolkata 584.50 774.50 Mumbai 579 714.50 Chennai 569.50 761.50 (Source: iocl.com)

With effect from May 1, Indian Oil consumers in Delhi and Mumbai have to shell out Rs 581.50 and Rs 579 respectively for each refill of non-subsidised LPG - or cooking gas. Until now, they were paying Rs 744 and Rs 714.50 per cylinder respectively.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the LPG rates have been revised lower by Rs 190 and Rs 192 to Rs 584.50 and Rs 569.50 per cylinder respectively.

Taking into account the downward revisions in March and April, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas in Delhi has been lowered by a cumulative Rs 277 per cylinder so far. Prior to the current cycle of cuts, the prices were raised in the previous six months.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price.

The amount of subsidy - provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills - varies from month to month and is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil rates and foreign exchange.