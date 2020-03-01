Non-Subsidised LPG Price Cut By More Than Rs 50 Per Cylinder In Metros

LPG Gas Prices Today: In metros, the rates were lowered by Rs 53-56.5 per cylinder from March 1

LPG Prices Today: Non-subsidised LPG prices were reduced in metros from March 1, in a first downward revision in the cooking gas rates since August. Before Sunday's reduction, the prices of non-subsidised LPG were increased six times in past six months. From Sunday, the price of non-subsidised LPG was decreased by Rs 53 per cylinder of 14.2 kilograms in Delhi and Mumbai each, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies the cooking gas under brand Indane. Between August and February, the LPG rates were increased by around 50 per cent in six revisions.

From March 1, 2020, Indian Oil LPG consumers in Delhi and Mumbai have to pay Rs 805.5 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) and Rs 776.5 per cylinder respectively for non-subsidised LPG - or cooking gas - refills, instead of the existing Rs 858.5 per cylinder Rs 829.5 per cylinder respectively.

LPG Cylinder Price In Metros

Metro Non-Subsidised LPG Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From March 1 Existing Delhi 805.5 858.50 Kolkata 839.5 896.00 Mumbai 776.5 829.50 Chennai 826 881.00 (Source: iocl.com)

(LPG Gas Prices: Suppliers such as Indian Oil review cooking gas rates on a monthly basis)

Also from March 1, the prices of 19-kilogram cylinders were revised to Rs 1,381.50 per unit in Delhi and Rs 1,331.00 in Mumbai, from Rs 1,466.00 and Rs 1,540.50 respectively, according to data from Indian Oil.

The marginal relief in LPG prices comes days after oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the rates prices may come down in March, and that the hike in February was due to the international market. "There are indications that the prices may come down next month," the minister had said on February 19.

Latest Reduction Follows Steepest Cut Since January 2014

In February, the LPG prices were increased by Rs 144.5 per cylinder in Delhi, marking the steepest hike in the national capital since January 4, 2014, data from Indian Oil Corporation shows.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month. Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.